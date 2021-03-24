menu
Owl keeps an eye out, in New York

Posted by in Today's Image | March 24, 2021

This nocturnal owl wakes briefly during the day to have a quick look around.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Lorraine Boyd in Selkirk, New York, captured this photo of an owl on March 21, 2021. She wrote: “Watching and photographing this screech owl sleeping for hours, I was pleased to find that one of its eyes opened briefly. It’s amazing how it camouflages into the tree (very high up)!” Thanks, Lorraine!

This Eastern Screech Owl in New York rouses from sleep to take a look around. His gray feathers help him blend almost seamlessly into his surroundings, making him tough to spot unless you have a keen eye yourself! Thanks to Lorraine Boyd for sharing this great photo. Submit your own photos to EarthSky Community Photos.

Bottom line: An owl opens one eye to survey his surroundings before nodding back to sleep.

Kelly Kizer Whitt

Kelly Kizer Whitt has been a science writer specializing in astronomy for more than two decades. She began her career at Astronomy Magazine, and she has made regular contributions to AstronomyToday and the Sierra Club, among other outlets. Her children’s picture book, Solar System Forecast, was published in 2012. She has also written a young adult dystopian novel titled A Different Sky. When she is not reading or writing about astronomy and staring up at the stars, she enjoys traveling to the national parks, creating crossword puzzles, running, tennis, and paddleboarding. Kelly lives with her family in Wisconsin.

