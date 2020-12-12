menu
Favorite photos of crescent moon and Venus

Posted by in Today's Image | December 12, 2020

A few of our favorite images of the waning crescent moon and dazzling planet Venus in the early-morning sky.

The moon and Venus have been a spectacular sight before sunrise the past few days. Enjoy these photos from members of the EarthSky Community. Thanks to all who contributed!

Small, bright moon above single star-like object, the planet Venus, in early dawn sky.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Clinton Ferrara captured the crescent moon and Venus rising next to Mauna Kea on the big island of Hawaii on December 12, 2020.

Large but very thin crescent moon over fuzzy clouds.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Dan Wyman captured this image in Oceanside, California, on December 12, 2020. He said: “The moon and Venus briefly poked through the clouds this morning before sunrise.”

Thin crescent moon through out-of-focus branches.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | April Singer took this photo on December 12, 2020, in Santa Clara Pueblo, New Mexico. She wrote: “The waning crescent moon and Venus over my wisteria arbor topped off a cold, dark morning of Geminid watching. A little earthshine too.”

Thin crescent moon, with dark part slightly glowing, above slightly fuzzy bright dot of Venus.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Moon and Venus from Oro Valley, Arizona, on December 12, 2020, by John Wellsman.

Bottom line: Photos of the crescent moon and Venus in December 2020.

Eleanor Imster has helped write and edit EarthSky since 1995. She was an integral part of the award-winning EarthSky radio series almost since it began until it ended in 2013. Today, as Lead Editor at EarthSky.org, she helps present the science and nature stories and photos you enjoy. She also serves as one of the voices of EarthSky on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and G+. She and her husband live in Tennessee and have two grown sons.

