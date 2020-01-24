menu
close
subscribe donate

Crescent moon and Jupiter

Posted by in Today's Image | January 24, 2020

Jenney Disimon captured the crescent moon and Jupiter over Sabah, N. Borneo, on January 23, 2020.

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster has helped write and edit EarthSky since 1995. She was an integral part of the award-winning EarthSky radio series almost since it began until it ended in 2013. Today, as Lead Editor at EarthSky.org, she helps present the science and nature stories and photos you enjoy. She also serves as one of the voices of EarthSky on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and G+. She and her husband live in Tennessee and have two grown sons.

Tonight

See a faint star cluster near bright Sirius

Today's Image

Crescent moon and Jupiter

Moon and tiny starlike dot and an arched stone structure against purple sky.
Crescent moon and Jupiter

We're Social all the time