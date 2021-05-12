menu
Cool sun photos

Posted by in Today's Image | May 12, 2021

EarthSky readers submit wonderful photos to us every day. This week we received these two cool photos of the sun, our nearest star, including sunspot AR 2339.

4 images of the sun during sunrise, shown as orange globe, with annotations, the first being a distorted (flattened).

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Mohamed Mohamed in the Al Wahat District, Libya, captured these photos of the sun on May 12, 2021. He wrote: “These images show the bright and golden sunrise in Libya on Wednesday morning, just as the spot has appeared over the Earth-facing edge during sunrise. Astronomers call this sunspot grouping AR 2339.” Thank you, Mohamed!

The sun imaged as a red orb in the center with rays emanating from it and lit up clouds below.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Soumyadeep Mukherjee in Kolkata, West Bengal, India, captured this photo of the sun on May 5, 2021. He wrote: “The bright sun after emerging from clouds. The hide and seek game continues as monsoons approach the Indian subcontinent. The image is a blend of two images. The first image, taken without a filter, captures the clouds along with the bright sun. The second image, captured a minute after the first one with a white-light solar filter, shows the photospheric details of the solar disk.” Thank you, Soumyadeep!

We receive excellent photographs from our readers every day. Take a look at EarthSky Community Photos for the latest ones, or submit your own! Take extra care with the sun, though, as looking directly at it (or through a camera lens) can damage your eyes.

Bottom line: Two cool photographs of the sun, submitted by EarthSky readers.

Theresa Wiegert is a Swedish-Canadian astronomer with a Ph.D. in astrophysics and a master's in physics. She has loved the sky and everything in it and beyond ever since she was four years old and asked her father about the very bright star she saw one early Christmas morning. Learning it wasn’t a star but the planet Venus, she started reading anything astronomy-related she could find. Eventually she ended up as a radio astronomer, researching gas in spiral galaxies. She loves science outreach and teaching, especially showing the night sky to groups of kids (and adults!).

