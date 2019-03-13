menu
A sign of spring

By in Today's Image | March 13, 2019

A bluebird on a snowy day in Massachusetts is a sign that spring is coming.

Dennis Chabot in Rehoboth, Massachusetts, captured this bluebird on his suet feeder on March 9, 2019. Although our Northern Hemisphere spring equinox is still a week away, Dennis said:

With all the snow on the ground this is a good sign. Spring is on its way!

Thanks, Dennis!

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster has helped write and edit EarthSky since 1995. She was an integral part of the award-winning EarthSky radio series almost since it began until it ended in 2013. Today, as Lead Editor at EarthSky.org, she helps present the science and nature stories and photos you enjoy. She also serves as one of the voices of EarthSky on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and G+. She and her husband live in Tennessee and have two grown sons.

