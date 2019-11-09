menu
Sweet bird

Posted by in Today's Image | November 9, 2019

Bettina Berg captured this sweet image of a bird and the moon in Las Vegas, Nevada, on November 6, 2019.

Bird perched on a twig in front of a blue sky and faint while moon.

Photo by Bettina Berg.

Sweet bird

