Aurora over Sweden

Posted by in Today's Image | October 5, 2019

“Nature’s green magic over Sweden,” said photographer Jörgen Norrland Andersson, who captured this image on September 27, 2019 Thank you Jörgen!

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster has helped write and edit EarthSky since 1995. She was an integral part of the award-winning EarthSky radio series almost since it began until it ended in 2013. Today, as Lead Editor at EarthSky.org, she helps present the science and nature stories and photos you enjoy. She also serves as one of the voices of EarthSky on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and G+. She and her husband live in Tennessee and have two grown sons.

Today's Image

