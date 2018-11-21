menu
Aurora and Milky Way over Norway

By in Today's Image | November 21, 2018

On November 6, Stephen Hanley captured this piece of an aurora beside the Milky Way in the sky over Skulsfjord, Norway. Thanks, Steve!

Image via SteveHobbie.

