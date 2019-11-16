menu
close
subscribe donate

Aurora over Esjan

Posted by in Today's Image | November 16, 2019

November aurora over Iceland.

Craig Knight took this photo of a small aurora over Esjan, a mountain in southwest Iceland, on November 13, 2019. You can see part of the Big Dipper at the top.

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster has helped write and edit EarthSky since 1995. She was an integral part of the award-winning EarthSky radio series almost since it began until it ended in 2013. Today, as Lead Editor at EarthSky.org, she helps present the science and nature stories and photos you enjoy. She also serves as one of the voices of EarthSky on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and G+. She and her husband live in Tennessee and have two grown sons.

Tonight

Leonids peak morning likely November 18

Today's Image

Aurora over Esjan

Aurora over Esjan

We're Social all the time