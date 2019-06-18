menu
close
subscribe donate

Asperitas clouds ahead of the rain

Posted by in Today's Image | June 18, 2019

Kent Reinhard captured these rare asperitas clouds on June 10. They’ve been described as “… as if viewing a roughened sea surface from below.”

Gray-colored clouds, which look somewhat like mammatus clouds, but with a smoother undersurface overall.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Asperitas clouds, caught on June 10, 2019, by Kent Reinhard in Bennet, Nebraska. The World Meteorological Organization officially recognized this type of cloud in the 2017 version of its International Cloud Atlas. It was the first new addition to the Atlas in over half a century. See more asperitas clouds, and learn how they came to be Earth’s newest officially recognized cloud.

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

MORE ARTICLES

Moon and Saturn from nightfall to dawn

3 hours ago

Moon to sweep by Jupiter and star Antares

4 days ago

Tonight

Moon and Saturn from nightfall to dawn

Moon, Saturn and Jupiter on June 18, 2019.

We're Social all the time