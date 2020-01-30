menu
Splash of color on Georgia’s Arabia Mountain

Posted by in Today's Image | January 30, 2020

Diamorpha on a Georgia mountaintop

Blue water with a bright red patch.

Image via Rasmi Syamalan.

Rasmi Syamalan captured this bright splash of red at the top of Arabia Mountain in the U.S. state of Georgia, on her first hike of the year on January 25, 2020. She said:

These tiny moss-like plants – called Diamorpha – have started to show up in numerous ponds and will be fully carpeting the mountaintop with tiny flowers by spring.

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster has helped write and edit EarthSky since 1995. She was an integral part of the award-winning EarthSky radio series almost since it began until it ended in 2013. Today, as Lead Editor at EarthSky.org, she helps present the science and nature stories and photos you enjoy. She also serves as one of the voices of EarthSky on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and G+. She and her husband live in Tennessee and have two grown sons.

