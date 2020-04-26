Young moon and Venus: Favorite photos

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Dr Ski in Valencia, Philippines captured this image during the day, at around 2:30 in the afternoon. He wrote: “The 3 day old crescent moon transits the meridian with Venus in tow. Finding Venus in the daytime is easier when the moon is nearby. The 9% crescent is 25 times brighter than Venus. They are 8° apart in this image.” Thank you, Dr Ski.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Frank Lu in Arlington, Texas caught thin clouds – and stars, the moon and a planet behind the clouds – in this 10-second exposure on April 25, 2020. He wrote: “The long exposure reveals a rush of clouds against the fixed universe, highlighted by the crescent Moon and Venus. Also clearly visible is the belt of Orion and various prominent stars.” Thank you, Frank.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Fred Espenak captured the moon on April 24 and wrote: “The 2-day old crescent moon illuminated in Earthshine made a compelling sight as it set over Limestone Mountain (Portal, AZ). This time lapse captured the setting moon every 2.25 minutes.” Thank you, Fred.
Helio Vital in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil caught the very slender young moon in a bright twilight sky on April 24, 2020. Thank you, Helio.
View larger at EarthSky Community Photos. | Idriss Dhoparee caught the young moon from London, England, April 24, 2020. Idriss wrote: “Waxing crescent moon at 2.5% illumination. Rare catch considering the not so brilliant UK weather most of the time. We have had a long spell of sunshine. This moon in Islamic calender is the Ramadan, heralding a month of fasting.”
View larger at EarthSky Community Photos. | Chuck Reinhart in Vincennes, Indiana, caught the young crescent moon on April 24, 2020. He wrote: “Shortly after sunset I was able to photograph the crescent moon. I had to act fast as the clouds were rolling in.” Thanks, Chuck.
View larger at EarthSky Community Photos. | Peter Lowenstein caught the young moon and bright Venus from Mutare, Zimbabwe, on April 24, 2020. He wrote: “Venus and Aldebaran (top) with the Pleiades and Young Moon setting below at 6.15 pm. On Friday evening clear visibility and a cloudless sky promised to provide a perfect view of the Young Crescent Moon (only 18 hours old) setting below the local horizon to the north of Christmas Pass. However sunset at a quarter past five was followed by the development of a large sunset stratospheric aerosol twilight arch which was so bright that it prevented the thin young Moon from becoming clearly visible to the naked eye for almost three quarters of an hour. This left only twenty minutes to watch it setting. Just before it did I managed to capture this splendid image with planet Venus, stars and young moon present.” Thanks, Peter!
View larger at EarthSky Community Photos. | This is not the moon! Aurelian Neacsu zoomed in on the crescent planet Venus from Visina, Romania, on April 24. Aurelian wrote: “The brightest planet during daytime … Phase: 30%, 40 days before inferior conjunction.” Thanks, Aurelian.
Bottom line: The moon is sweeping past Venus on these late April 2020 evenings. The EarthSky Community is catching them, and sharing their photos. Thanks to all who submitted.