Young moon and Venus: Favorite photos

Posted by in Today's Image | April 26, 2020

The moon is sweeping past Venus on these late April 2020 evenings. The EarthSky Community is catching them, and sharing their photos. Thanks to all who submitted.

Crescent moon and Venus against a blue sky.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Dr Ski in Valencia, Philippines captured this image during the day, at around 2:30 in the afternoon. He wrote: “The 3 day old crescent moon transits the meridian with Venus in tow. Finding Venus in the daytime is easier when the moon is nearby. The 9% crescent is 25 times brighter than Venus. They are 8° apart in this image.” Thank you, Dr Ski.

Blue daytime sky, with clouds, with stars showing up behind the clouds, and also the moon and Venus.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Frank Lu in Arlington, Texas caught thin clouds – and stars, the moon and a planet behind the clouds – in this 10-second exposure on April 25, 2020. He wrote: “The long exposure reveals a rush of clouds against the fixed universe, highlighted by the crescent Moon and Venus. Also clearly visible is the belt of Orion and various prominent stars.” Thank you, Frank.

Waxing crescent moon and Venus above a house.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Astrophotographer Riste Spiroski of the Ohrid Astronomy Association in Ohrid, North Macedonia said he caught the April 24, 2020 waxing crescent moon and Venus from his balcony. Thank you, Riste!

Time-lapse images of waxing crescent moon, setting behind a mountain ridgeline.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Fred Espenak captured the moon on April 24 and wrote: “The 2-day old crescent moon illuminated in Earthshine made a compelling sight as it set over Limestone Mountain (Portal, AZ). This time lapse captured the setting moon every 2.25 minutes.” Thank you, Fred.

Young moon against an orange sky.

Helio Vital in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil caught the very slender young moon in a bright twilight sky on April 24, 2020. Thank you, Helio.

Thin crescent moon in sky fading from pink below to blue, above buildings and trees.

View larger at EarthSky Community Photos. | Idriss Dhoparee caught the young moon from London, England, April 24, 2020. Idriss wrote: “Waxing crescent moon at 2.5% illumination. Rare catch considering the not so brilliant UK weather most of the time. We have had a long spell of sunshine. This moon in Islamic calender is the Ramadan, heralding a month of fasting.”

Thin yellow crescent on black background.

View larger at EarthSky Community Photos. | Chuck Reinhart in Vincennes, Indiana, caught the young crescent moon on April 24, 2020. He wrote: “Shortly after sunset I was able to photograph the crescent moon. I had to act fast as the clouds were rolling in.” Thanks, Chuck.

Very thin crescent against lavender sky.

View larger at EarthSky Community Photos. | Mohamed Mohamed of Tripoli, Libya, captured the very young moon on April 24, 2020. Thanks, Mohamed!

A tall palm tree with Venus just below its fronds and moon near horizon.

View larger at EarthSky Community Photos. | Kevin Rundle caught the young moon and Venus from Santee, California on April 24, 2020, with an iPhone 7. Thanks, Kevin!

Tiny crescent moon over dark hill with bright Venus above.

View larger at EarthSky Community Photos. | Peter Lowenstein caught the young moon and bright Venus from Mutare, Zimbabwe, on April 24, 2020. He wrote: “Venus and Aldebaran (top) with the Pleiades and Young Moon setting below at 6.15 pm. On Friday evening clear visibility and a cloudless sky promised to provide a perfect view of the Young Crescent Moon (only 18 hours old) setting below the local horizon to the north of Christmas Pass. However sunset at a quarter past five was followed by the development of a large sunset stratospheric aerosol twilight arch which was so bright that it prevented the thin young Moon from becoming clearly visible to the naked eye for almost three quarters of an hour. This left only twenty minutes to watch it setting. Just before it did I managed to capture this splendid image with planet Venus, stars and young moon present.” Thanks, Peter!

Small white crescent in blue sky.

View larger at EarthSky Community Photos. | This is not the moon! Aurelian Neacsu zoomed in on the crescent planet Venus from Visina, Romania, on April 24. Aurelian wrote: “The brightest planet during daytime … Phase: 30%, 40 days before inferior conjunction.” Thanks, Aurelian.

Bottom line: The moon is sweeping past Venus on these late April 2020 evenings. The EarthSky Community is catching them, and sharing their photos. Thanks to all who submitted.

