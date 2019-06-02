Alberta sky

Photographer Sheryl Garrison described her image, taken Thursday afternoon (May 30, 2019) in southern Alberta, Canada as:
Crepuscular rays fueled by early season forest fires.
Alberta, Canada has been experiencing a very difficult fire season already. The satellite image, below, is from a day earlier (May 29). The entire province looks as though it is completely engulfed in smoke.
Bottom line: Photo of cloud over Alberta, Canada in fire season 2019.
