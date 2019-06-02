menu
Alberta sky

Posted by in Today's Image | June 2, 2019

Cloud and crepuscular rays over Alberta, Canada

Photographer Sheryl Garrison described her image, taken Thursday afternoon (May 30, 2019) in southern Alberta, Canada as:

Crepuscular rays fueled by early season forest fires.

Alberta, Canada has been experiencing a very difficult fire season already. The satellite image, below, is from a day earlier (May 29). The entire province looks as though it is completely engulfed in smoke.

View larger. | There are 5 large areas of satellite “hot spots” that are visible in this natural-color satellite image collected by the Terra satellite on May 29, 2019. Read more. Image via NASA.

Bottom line: Photo of cloud over Alberta, Canada in fire season 2019.

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster has helped write and edit EarthSky since 1995. She was an integral part of the award-winning EarthSky radio series almost since it began until it ended in 2013. Today, as Lead Editor at EarthSky.org, she helps present the science and nature stories and photos you enjoy. She also serves as one of the voices of EarthSky on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and G+. She and her husband live in Tennessee and have two grown sons.

