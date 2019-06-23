menu
close
subscribe donate

Airglow over Halcottsville, New York

Posted by in Today's Image | June 23, 2019

The Milky Way rising over a silo.

Tall white silo with rusty dome against starry green glowy sky, tree in foreground, hill in background.

June 2, 2019. Image via Garth Battista.

Photographer Garth Battista captured this image on June 2, 2019. He said:

I was doing a sequence of shots to show the Milky Way rising over this silo. Some of the early frames had this lovely airglow.

Thank you, Garth!

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster has helped write and edit EarthSky since 1995. She was an integral part of the award-winning EarthSky radio series almost since it began until it ended in 2013. Today, as Lead Editor at EarthSky.org, she helps present the science and nature stories and photos you enjoy. She also serves as one of the voices of EarthSky on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and G+. She and her husband live in Tennessee and have two grown sons.

MORE ARTICLES

Solstice sun near Taurus-Gemini border

1 day ago

Longest sunsets happen around the solstice

3 days ago

Tonight

Solstice sun near Taurus-Gemini border


We're Social all the time