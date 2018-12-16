menu
Adelaide sunset

December 16, 2018

Gordy Losic captured the December 6 sunset in Adelaide, South Australia. Thanks for sharing, Gordy!

Image via Gordy Losic.

Want to see 2018's brightest comet? How to see comet 46P/Wirtanen

