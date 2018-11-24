menu
A 1st glimpse of the Magellanic Clouds

By in Today's Image | November 24, 2018

Gilbert Vancell caught these 2 dwarf galaxies – satellites to our Milky Way – from Bromo Tengger Semeru National Park in Indonesia, home to active volcanoes.

Gilbert Vancell Nature Photography wrote: “The Magellanic Clouds over Bromo Semeru Tengger National Park, Java, Indonesia. My 1st time shooting the Magellanic Clouds, and couldn’t have been anyplace better! Read more about my experience shooting this marvel of Nature.”

Read more: The spectacular Large Magellanic Cloud

Read more: Small Magellanic Cloud

Read more: Bromo Tengger Semeru National Park

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

