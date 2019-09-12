menu
Latest Saturn portrait, from Hubble

Posted by in Today's Image | September 12, 2019

The solar system’s most photogenic planet, captured by most earthlings’ favorite space telescope.

Saturn, with rings wide open, and a lot of details on the body of the planet.

View larger. | The Hubble Space Telescope’s Wide Field Camera 3 observed Saturn on June 20, 2019. That was shortly before Earth flew between Saturn and the sun on July 9, and thus Saturn was generally at its closest to Earth for this year, at nearly a billion miles (1.36 billion km) away. Image via NASA/ ESA/ A. Simon/ M.H. Wong/ Spacetelescope.org.

Saturn is still in the evening sky. Click here for EarthSky’s planet guide.

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

Today's Image

