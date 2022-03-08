Sun news: Another CME coming

A coronal mass ejection (CME) that left the sun on March 7, 2022, might reach Earth’s magnetic field on March 10. The CME followed the eruption of a magnetic filament on the sun. Spaceweather.com reported Monday:

… No sunspots were involved. The glancing blow could spark minor G1-class geomagnetic storms later this week.

That’s a relatively weak geomagnetic storm that doesn’t drastically affect satellites or electric power grids. A G1-class geomagnetic storm does provide an increased chance for auroras, or northern lights.

A G1-class geomagnetic storm happened this past weekend, too. That’s a relatively weak storm. In the U.S., people reported auroras as far south as Washington state. In Europe and Scandinavia, people saw them as far south as Oslo and Denmark.

The sun is in the rising part of its 11-year cycle of activity. So we can expect more solar activity. Stay tuned!

Sun and aurora images from the EarthSky community

Bottom line: A coronal mass ejection left the sun on March 7 and might sideswipe Earth on March 10.

Check out this video of an aurora in Alaska that triggered the doorbell camera that Brian Brettschneider shared on Twitter on March 2, 2022.