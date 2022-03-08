A coronal mass ejection (CME) that left the sun on March 7, 2022, might reach Earth’s magnetic field on March 10. The CME followed the eruption of a magnetic filament on the sun. Spaceweather.com reported Monday:
… No sunspots were involved. The glancing blow could spark minor G1-class geomagnetic storms later this week.
That’s a relatively weak geomagnetic storm that doesn’t drastically affect satellites or electric power grids. A G1-class geomagnetic storm does provide an increased chance for auroras, or northern lights.
A G1-class geomagnetic storm happened this past weekend, too. That’s a relatively weak storm. In the U.S., people reported auroras as far south as Washington state. In Europe and Scandinavia, people saw them as far south as Oslo and Denmark.
The sun is in the rising part of its 11-year cycle of activity. So we can expect more solar activity. Stay tuned!
Raúl Cortés studied engineering at the Autonomous University of Nuevo León in Monterrey, Mexico, obtained a scholarship to continue his studies in Japan and after returning to Monterrey he got credits on MBA from the Graduate School of Mechanical and Electrical Engineering Faculty. He became a teacher at the University UANL teaching Math and Physics and dedicated the rest of his professional career to serve in engineering areas for USA, Japan and Germany based corporations. His passion for the skies go back to when he was a child, always intrigued about the stars and constellations and reading and researching about the matter. From 2010 on, he dedicated his attention to photographing the stars, constellations, the moon and the sun. Raúl's work on his photography has been published and posted on the ESC as well as in other platforms and has gained attention to be published by local Monterrey newspapers.
Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.
