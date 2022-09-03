Sun

Sun activity: Fiery filament erupts, produces CME

C. Alex Young
Raúl Cortés
September 3, 2022
September 2, 2022 Sun activity shows a filament eruption.
September 2, 2022 sun activity produced a filament eruption on the sun’s southeast quadrant. The eruption produced a CME. The animation shows the blast. Image via Helioviewer.

Sun activity September 3: Fiery filament erupts, produces CME

Today’s top news: Sun activity granted us a fiery filament eruption on the sun’s southeast quadrant, south of the large trans-equatorial coronal hole, next to sunspot region AR3093. The dynamic eruption started approximately at 19:24 UTC on September 2, 2022, and peaked at around 00:34 UTC this morning (September 3). The eruption produced a coronal mass ejection, or CME, ejected from the southeast limb (edge) of the sun. Due to its position, part of this CME could be Earth-directed, and an analysis by scientists is underway to determine whether it is. Meanwhile, on Earth, we had a geomagnetic disturbance at G1 (minor) in NOAA’s scale. Threshold was reached at 02:22 UTC on September 3, 2022. Auroras might be displayed as far south as the northern U.S., in places such as northern Michingan and Maine. Aurora-chasers, go for it! Our wishes for clear skies. By the way, on today’s date – September 3 in the year 1859 – effects from the Carrington Event reached the Earth and provoked auroral displays as far south as the Caribbean and Hawaii. The skies turned red with auroras on that night, in some places. And September 3, 1859 was a Saturday, like today.
Last 24 hours: The sun produced many low-level flares. We saw 16 C class flares and two B class flares during the past day. The largest was a C3.88 flare from AR3089 that peaked at 17:16 UTC on September 2, 2022. The main player of the day was AR3089, which produced 10 C class flares. Also noteworthy was AR3093, which produced two consecutive C3.3 and C3.4 class flares on September 2 at 19:53 UTC and 20:04 UTC respectively. The newcomer of the day was AR3094 on the sun’s northeast limb (edge), which released a couple of C class flares.
Next 24 hours: The forecast is for a 80% chance for C flares, 30% chance for M flares and 10% chance for X flares.
Next expected CME: A CME was detected, produced by the filament described above. It is under analysis to determine if any component of it is Earth-oriented.
Current geomagnetic activity: Quiet now. Quiet to unsettled levels are expected during September 3. Unsettled to active may occur on September 4 with G1 (minor) to G2 (moderate) geomagnetic storming.

September 2, 2022 LASCO 2 shows a CME on the Southeast limb (edge).
September 2, 2022, sun activity shows a CME blasted out on the southeast limb (edge). Image via LASCO 2/ NOAA.

The sun, seen as a yellow sphere with dark spots.
Today’s sun activity with the most active regions labeled (0 UTC on September 3, 2022). Original image, without labels, via NASA SDO. Today’s sun is posted by Armando Caussade. Why are east and west on the sun reversed?

Sun activity September 2: Coronal hole now spans sun’s equator

There are two potential sources for sun activity now. One is a large coronal hole, and the other is active sunspot region AR3089. The coronal hole is now trans-equatorial since it crosses the sun’s equator and touches both solar hemispheres, north and south. It’s now located close to the center of the solar disk, as seen from Earth, and any high-speed solar wind it may produce could reach the Earth in about three days. Meanwhile, active sunspot region AR3089 is now the sun’s largest in size and magnetic complexity. Due to its position on the sun, any blast from this sunspot region might be Earth-oriented. Both the coronal hole and AR3089 promise geomagnetic action on Earth, and subsequent auroras. Will it happen? We’ll see. Time will tell. Stay tuned!

September 2, 2022 Sun activity showing a large coronal hole and large sunspot region.
On September 2, 2022, two potential sources appear for sun activity: A large trans-equatorial coronal hole and sunspot region AR3089. AIA 195 angstrom. Image via NOAA.

Sun activity September 1: Parker Solar Probe’s 13th perihelion

It’s been billed as the first spacecraft to “touch” the sun. And now Parker Solar Probe is touching the sun again with its 13th (of 24) perihelion – closest point to the sun – beginning today. The close encounter lasts from September 1 to 11. And Parker Solar Probe will reach its closest point to the sun on September 6. At this perihelion, Parker Solar Probe will be just 5.3 million miles (8.5 million kilometers) from the sun, skimming the sun’s outer atmosphere or corona. Today (September 1), the spacecraft is 22.8 million miles (36.7 million km) from the sun. ESA’s Solar Orbiter mission is coordinating its measurements with Parker Solar Probe during the perihelion. Solar Orbiter will be at the same angle to the sun as Parker Solar Probe but 58.5 million miles (94 million kilometers) farther away. Scientists on both missions are happy with the surge in solar activity in recent days, just as Parker Solar Probe has been swooping in close. The more activity, the more opportunity to make exciting new discoveries. As of today, though, sun activity is back to low.

Brighter circle near the center with larger circles around it and a long green eclipse traced out
Sun activity for September 1, 2022: The sun with the orbits of Mercury, Venus, and Earth shown. A green ellipse traces out the orbit of Parker Solar Probe during its 13th perihelion, or closest point to the sun. Image via NASA/ JHUAPL/ Parker Solar Probe.

Sun activity August 31: AR3088 still flaring big!

Despite the fact that it’s now out of sight, behind the limb (edge) of the sun, AR3088 keeps blasting flares at least up to M class. The region produced numerous eruptive CMEs from around the sun’s southwest limb. On August 30, 2022, a pair of M1 flares occurred at 1:40 UTC and 2:13 UTC. A long-duration M2.1 flare began at 18:04 UTC and peaked at 19:29 UTC. Because the flare occurred from around the sun’s limb, much of the activity was blocked (occulted) from our view by the sun itself. If we’d seen it clearly, we might have realized it was an X-class event. Meanwhile, the northeast of the sun replied with an enormous prominence, and, in the southeast, prominences that had been dancing high in the solar corona, stable for over a week, finally erupted into space. A type II radio sweep (indicative of a CME) was observed at 17:41 UTC on August 30. Shortly after, a very eruptive far-side asymmetric halo CME became visible.  The anemone region, which is beginning to rotate out of sight, remains stable.

August 30, 2022: Blue sphere that shows bright flares in the southwest edge of the sun.
Sun activity in the past day shows sunspot region AR3088 – now behind the sun’s southwest limb – still flaring mightily. Here’s a M2.1 flare. Image via NASA SDO.

Sun activity August 30: Action in sun’s southern hemisphere

The southern hemisphere is where the action is on the sun now. Sunspot region AR3088 did give us a few final M flares, despite being gone from the sun’s visible surface, carried out of view by the sun’s rotation. But then we saw a quick decrease in the overall GOES X-ray levels, indicating the region’s influence has come to an end. Now we wait to see what another region – AR3089, in the sun’s southern hemisphere – might have to offer. It grew quickly in size over the past day and also increased in magnetic complexity. It now appears to have X-flare potential. Meanwhile, the prominence in the southeast continued its dance over the solar limb (edge). A filament near solar disk center erupted with a signature “valley of fire” as it ripped away from the sun. And the expected CME glancing blow to Earth’s magnetic field happened yesterday, as expected, causing elevated geomagnetic conditions but no geomagnetic storm. And yet aurora-watchers still saw some excitement in the sky last night, with many reported auroras. See the images below.

Sun activity: Bright spots on red background of partial sphere.
August 30, 2022, sun activity is mostly in the sun’s southern hemisphere. Image via SDO and Helioviewer.

Sun activity August 29: Surge of larger M flares

A big surge in flaring came from AR3088 over the past 24 hours with four M flares, the largest an M8.7 (almost an X-flare, which happened at the time of this writing, around 5:45 a.m. ET or 9:45 UTC on August 29). The region has now rotated out of view so this flaring is coming from around the sun’s western limb (edge). This means the flares were probably larger than what was recorded since the flares were partially blocked or occulted by the sun itself. It’s a good thing AR3088 is gone. Large flares and proton storms would not have been ideal for the Artemis 1 launch, which was scheduled for today (but is now in a hold; updates on Artemis 1 here). In other news, it appears the CME glancing blow has come. Auroras are still possible on August 29 with a G1 geomagnetic storm watch still in place. The anemone region – discussed first on August 25 – remains stable. It has not degraded, and has a clearly visible sunspot region, AR3086, still embedded within a coronal hole.

Sun activity: Teal quarter disk with a bright area on the edge
Sun activity for August 29, 2022: AR3088 produced 3 M flares, starting with an M6.7 then M4.9, and M3.3 on August 28 and 29, 2022. The images are 131 angstrom wavelength from SDO. Image via SDO.

The sun, seen as a large orange sphere with a mottled surface.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Mario Rana in Hampton, Virginia, captured this filtered image on August 20, 2022, and wrote: “Hydrogen-alpha image of the Sun featuring sunspot regions AR3089, AR3092, and AR3093. There’s a nice filament that turns into a prominence on the southeast limb.” Thank you, Mario!

Bottom line: Sun activity September 3, 2022: A filament eruption in the sun’s southeast quadrant produced a CME. Minor geomagnetic storming today and more may be coming. Go for it, aurora-chasers!

Looking for earlier sun activity posts? Click here

C. Alex Young

C. Alex Young is a solar astrophysicist studying the Sun and space weather. Alex is passionate about sharing science with diverse audiences. This led him to start The Sun Today with his designer wife, Linda. First through Facebook and Twitter then adding an extensive website thesuntoday.org, the two work together to engage the public about the Sun and its role in our solar system. Alex led national engagement efforts for the 2017 total solar eclipse. He is the Associate Director for Science in the Heliophysics Science Division at NASA Goddard Space Flight Center.

Raúl Cortés

Raúl Cortés studied engineering at the Autonomous University of Nuevo León in Monterrey, Mexico, obtained a scholarship to continue his studies in Japan and after returning to Monterrey he got credits on MBA from the Graduate School of Mechanical and Electrical Engineering Faculty. He became a teacher at the University UANL teaching Math and Physics and dedicated the rest of his professional career to serve in engineering areas for USA, Japan and Germany based corporations. His passion for the skies go back to when he was a child, always intrigued about the stars and constellations and reading and researching about the matter. From 2010 on, he dedicated his attention to photographing the stars, constellations, the moon and the sun. Raúl's work on his photography has been published and posted on the ESC as well as in other platforms and has gained attention to be published by local Monterrey newspapers.

