Watch spacewalk March 22

By in Human World | Space | March 21, 2019

NASA TV will air 3 upcoming spacewalks by ISS astronauts, the first of which happens tomorrow, March 22. Coverage begins at 10:30 UTC (6:30 a.m. EDT). The spacewalk is scheduled to start at 12:05 UTC (8:05 a.m. EDT) and last 6.5 hours.

Astronauts hovering weightless in small room with large round hatch behind them.

Astronauts (from left) Anne McClain and David Saint-Jacques are pictured in between a pair of spacesuits that are stowed and serviced inside the Quest airlock where U.S. spacewalks are staged. Image via NASA.

Four astronauts are preparing for their first spacewalks outside the International Space Station (ISS), scheduled for March 22, March 29 and April 8. NASA TV will air live coverage of all spacewalks. Coverage for all three will begin on NASA TV at 10:30 UTC (6:30 a.m. EDT) on the respective day of the spacewalk. Translate UTC to your time. Each is expected to last about 6 1/2 hours. Watch here.

On Friday (March 22) the spacewalk itself will begin at 8:05 a.m. EDT. Expedition 59 Flight Engineers Nick Hague and Anne McClain of NASA will venture outside the station’s Quest airlock to replace nickel-hydrogen batteries with newer, more powerful lithium-ion batteries for the power channel on one pair of the station’s solar arrays. This continues the ongoing work to upgrade the station’s power storage capacity.

Graph of spacewalks per year. 160 in U.S. spacesuits, 53 in Russian spacesuits.

View larger. | There have been 213 spacewalks at the International Space Station since December 1998. Image via NASA.

The March 29 spacewalk – set to start at 12:20 UTC (8:20 a.m. EDT) – will be the first-ever spacewalk with all-female spacewalkers. McClain and flight engineer Christina Koch will venture outside the ISS to work on a second set of battery replacements on a different power channel in the same area of the station.

On the April 8 spacewalk, Hague and David Saint-Jacques of the Canadian Space Agency will lay out jumper cables between the Unity module and the S0 truss, at the midpoint of the station’s backbone. This work will establish a redundant path of power to the Canadian-built robotic arm, known as Canadarm2. They also will install cables to provide for more expansive wireless communications coverage outside the orbital complex, as well as for enhanced hardwired computer network capability. A targeted start time for the April 8 spacewalk will be set closer to the activity date.

Space-suited astronaut in foreground, ISS machinery, upside-down Earth in background.

NASA astronaut Drew Feustel seemingly hangs off the International Space Station while conducting a spacewalk with fellow NASA astronaut Ricky Arnold (out of frame) on March 29, 2018. Feustel, as are all spacewalkers, was safely tethered at all times to the space station during the 6-hour, 10-minute spacewalk. Image via NASA.

Bottom line: Watch live spacewalks by International Space Station (ISS) astronauts on March 22, March 29, and April 8, 2019, on NASA TV.

Via NASA

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster has helped write and edit EarthSky since 1995. She was an integral part of the award-winning EarthSky radio series almost since it began until it ended in 2013. Today, as Lead Editor at EarthSky.org, she helps present the science and nature stories and photos you enjoy. She also serves as one of the voices of EarthSky on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and G+. She and her husband live in Tennessee and have two grown sons.

