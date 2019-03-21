Watch spacewalk March 22

Four astronauts are preparing for their first spacewalks outside the International Space Station (ISS), scheduled for March 22, March 29 and April 8. NASA TV will air live coverage of all spacewalks. Coverage for all three will begin on NASA TV at 10:30 UTC (6:30 a.m. EDT) on the respective day of the spacewalk. Translate UTC to your time. Each is expected to last about 6 1/2 hours. Watch here.

On Friday (March 22) the spacewalk itself will begin at 8:05 a.m. EDT. Expedition 59 Flight Engineers Nick Hague and Anne McClain of NASA will venture outside the station’s Quest airlock to replace nickel-hydrogen batteries with newer, more powerful lithium-ion batteries for the power channel on one pair of the station’s solar arrays. This continues the ongoing work to upgrade the station’s power storage capacity.

The March 29 spacewalk – set to start at 12:20 UTC (8:20 a.m. EDT) – will be the first-ever spacewalk with all-female spacewalkers. McClain and flight engineer Christina Koch will venture outside the ISS to work on a second set of battery replacements on a different power channel in the same area of the station.

On the April 8 spacewalk, Hague and David Saint-Jacques of the Canadian Space Agency will lay out jumper cables between the Unity module and the S0 truss, at the midpoint of the station’s backbone. This work will establish a redundant path of power to the Canadian-built robotic arm, known as Canadarm2. They also will install cables to provide for more expansive wireless communications coverage outside the orbital complex, as well as for enhanced hardwired computer network capability. A targeted start time for the April 8 spacewalk will be set closer to the activity date.

Bottom line: Watch live spacewalks by International Space Station (ISS) astronauts on March 22, March 29, and April 8, 2019, on NASA TV.

Via NASA