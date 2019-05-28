menu
Watch ISS spacewalk May 29

Posted by in Human World | Space | May 28, 2019

Watch 2 Russian cosmonauts perform a spacewalk outside the International Space Station (ISS) on Wednesday, May 29.

Astronauts in spacesuits outside a spacecraft with blue Earth in the background.

Russian spacewalkers Oleg Kononenko (suit with red stripes) and Sergey Prokopyev (suit with blue stripes) work outside the International Space Station, more than 250 miles (400 km) above Earth to inspect the Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft, on December 11, 2018. Image via NASA.

Two veteran Russian cosmonauts will venture outside the International Space Station (ISS) for a spacewalk on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. NASA TV’s live coverage begins at 15:15 UTC (11:15 a.m. EDT); translate UTC to your time. The spacewalk itself is scheduled to start at 15:44 UTC (11:44 a.m. EDT) and is expected to last 6.5 hours. Watch here.

The cosmonauts, Expedition 59 Commander Oleg Kononenko and Flight Engineer Alexey Ovchinin, will retrieve science experiments, install handrails on the Russian segment of the complex, and conduct maintenance on the orbiting laboratory.

This will be the fifth spacewalk for Kononenko, who will be designated extravehicular crew member 1 (EV1), in the suit with blue stripes, and the first for Ovchinin, who will be EV2, in the suit with red stripes. Wednesday’s spacewalk will be the 217th in support of station assembly, maintenance and upgrades and the fourth outside the station in 2019.

Graph, number of spacewalks per year, red for Russian spacesuits & blue for American.

View larger. | There have been 216 spacewalks at the International Space Station since December 1998. See a list. Image via NASA.

Bottom line: How to watch ISS Russian cosmonauts’ spacewalk on May 29, 2019.

Via NASA

Eleanor Imster

