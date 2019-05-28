Watch ISS spacewalk May 29

Two veteran Russian cosmonauts will venture outside the International Space Station (ISS) for a spacewalk on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. NASA TV’s live coverage begins at 15:15 UTC (11:15 a.m. EDT); translate UTC to your time. The spacewalk itself is scheduled to start at 15:44 UTC (11:44 a.m. EDT) and is expected to last 6.5 hours. Watch here.

The cosmonauts, Expedition 59 Commander Oleg Kononenko and Flight Engineer Alexey Ovchinin, will retrieve science experiments, install handrails on the Russian segment of the complex, and conduct maintenance on the orbiting laboratory.

This will be the fifth spacewalk for Kononenko, who will be designated extravehicular crew member 1 (EV1), in the suit with blue stripes, and the first for Ovchinin, who will be EV2, in the suit with red stripes. Wednesday’s spacewalk will be the 217th in support of station assembly, maintenance and upgrades and the fourth outside the station in 2019.

Cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko, seen here during a 2012 spacewalk with Anton Shkaplerov, is getting ready for another spacewalk set for 11:44am ET Wednesday with first-time spacewalker Alexey Ovchinin. NASA TV begins its broadcast live at 11:15am. #AskNASA | https://t.co/ZjxuLPFfxg pic.twitter.com/Shyx1G4sfQ — Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) May 26, 2019

Bottom line: How to watch ISS Russian cosmonauts’ spacewalk on May 29, 2019.

Via NASA