Vote to name new NASA Mars rover

NASA invites you to help choose the name for the next Mars rover, currently scheduled to launch in July or August 2020, and land in Mars’ Jezero Crater in February 2021.

Members of the public can vote for their favorite name for the rover at the Name the Rover contest site. The nine names are the finalists in the Name the Rover essay contest, which invited U.S. students in kindergarten through 12th grade to come up with a name for NASA’s Mars 2020 rover and write a short essay about it.

The poll opened online on January 21 and will remain open through January 27.

More than 28,000 essays were submitted after the contest began in August 2019. A panel of nearly 4,700 judge volunteers, composed of educators, professionals and space enthusiasts from all around the country, helped select the finalists.

The nine finalists (submission name, grade level, student name and state) are:

Endurance, K-4, Oliver Jacobs of Virginia

Tenacity, K-4, Eamon Reilly of Pennsylvania

Promise, K-4, Amira Shanshiry of Massachusetts

Perseverance, 5-8, Alexander Mather of Virginia

Vision, 5-8, Hadley Green of Mississippi

Clarity, 5-8, Nora Benitez of California

Ingenuity, 9-12, Vaneeza Rupani of Alabama

Fortitude, 9-12, Anthony Yoon of Oklahoma

Courage, 9-12, Tori Gray of Louisiana

NASA will announce the rover’s new name – and the student behind it – in early March. The grand prize winner will receive an invitation to see the spacecraft launch in July 2020 from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

See more information, and pictures, at the Mars 2020 mission page. NASA said:

The currently unnamed rover is a robotic scientist weighing more than 2,300 pounds (1,000 kilograms). It will search for signs of past microbial life, characterize the planet’s climate and geology, collect samples for future return to Earth and pave the way for human exploration of the red planet.

For complete contest and prize details, including a full listing of the 155 state/territory semifinalists, visit the Name the Rover Challenge page.

Bottom line: Vote from among nine finalists to choose the name for the Mars 2020 rover.

Via NASA/JPL