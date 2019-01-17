Video: 15 years of Mars images

Best New Year’s gift ever! EarthSky moon calendar for 2019

ESA’s Mars Express entered orbit around Mars on December 25, 2003. The spacecraft began returning the first images from orbit just a couple of weeks later, and over the course of its fifteen year history has captured thousands of images of the Red Planet.

Due to the valuable science return and its flexible mission profile, Mars Express has been granted several mission extensions. The latest one, as of November 2018, is scheduled to end until the end of 2020. Also, it’s expected to receiver a likely mission extension lasting until 2022.

This video compilation highlights some of the scenes revealed by this long-lived mission. From horizon-to-horizon views to close-up details of ice- and dune-filled craters, and from the polar ice caps and water-carved valleys to ancient volcanoes and plunging canyons. Enjoy!

Bottom line: Video compilation of images of Mars taken by ESA’s Mars Express spacecraft.

Via ESA