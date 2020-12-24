menu
Watch a Saturn moon ballet

Posted by in Space | December 24, 2020

A new spin on the Nutcracker Suite, featuring the moons of Saturn.

This movie, created by NASA/JPL back in 2009, is a compilation of 61 images taken by the Cassini spacecraft. Over a decade later, it’s still lovely!

Via NASA/Youtube

