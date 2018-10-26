menu
close
subscribe

Lightning across the solar system

By in Space | October 26, 2018

Lightning is beautiful and powerful on our own planet. Here’s what’s being discovered about lightning on other worlds, via NASA ScienceCasts.

The 2019 lunar calendars are here! Order yours before they’re gone. Makes a great gift.

Via NASA ScienceCasts

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster has helped write and edit EarthSky since 1995. She was an integral part of the award-winning EarthSky radio series almost since it began until it ended in 2013. Today, as Lead Editor at EarthSky.org, she helps present the science and nature stories and photos you enjoy. She also serves as one of the voices of EarthSky on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and G+. She and her husband live in Tennessee and have two grown sons.

MORE ARTICLES

Lightning across the solar system

5 hours ago

Mars Express eyes a curious cloud

5 hours ago

Today's Image

Airglow over Alberta, Canada

Airglow over Alberta, Canada

Tonight

Moon near Aldebaran and Pleiades October 26


We're Social all the time