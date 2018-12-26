menu
close
subscribe

A star is born

By in Space | December 26, 2018

Take 2 minutes to learn about the life and death of a planetary system in this new video from NASA.

How does a whole world of star and planets come into being? What happens during a star’s life, and what fate will its planets meet when it dies? Learn more from NASA, here.

EarthSky lunar calendars are cool! They make great gifts. Order now. Going fast!

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster has helped write and edit EarthSky since 1995. She was an integral part of the award-winning EarthSky radio series almost since it began until it ended in 2013. Today, as Lead Editor at EarthSky.org, she helps present the science and nature stories and photos you enjoy. She also serves as one of the voices of EarthSky on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and G+. She and her husband live in Tennessee and have two grown sons.

MORE ARTICLES

A star is born

8 hours ago

Eureka! Astronomers find a Big Bang fossil

3 days ago

Today's Image

See it! Jupiter and Mercury close

See it! Jupiter and Mercury close

Tonight

How can I see Southern Cross now?


We're Social all the time