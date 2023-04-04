Human WorldSpaceflight

Is the SpaceX Starship about to take its first flight?

Posted by
Dave Adalian
and
April 4, 2023
SpaceX Starship Superheavy Chrome cylinder surrounded by fire
The SpaceX Starship Super Heavy Booster 7 undergoes a static test fire on February 9, 2023, at Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas. Starship could perform an orbital test flight as soon as Monday, April 10, 2023. Image via SpaceX.

First flight of SpaceX Starship: Coming soon?

Starship is SpaceX’s fully reusable spacecraft and Super Heavy rocket – collectively referred to as Starship – designed to carry both crew and cargo to Earth orbit, the moon, Mars and beyond. Is Starship about to take its first flight? We’ve been fooled before, but all signs point to pretty much yeah, and maybe very soon. We even got a typically wobbly and tantalizing tweet from Elon Musk.

Musk posted that on April Fool’s Day, but he seemed in earnest. He was responding to Eric Berger, space editor for Ars Technica, who just reported Starship’s handlers moved the test vehicle to the launch area at Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas.

FAA license to fly still pending

There’s another gigantic hint a test flight is coming quickly, and it has SpaceX fans’ mouths watering. Today (April 4, 2023), the Federal Aviation Administration issued a time and date for a possible Starship Superheavy test flight. It came in the form of an Operations Advisory Plan that lists a window of 1:10 to 5:45 p.m. UTC (8:10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. CDT) on Monday (April 10). Backup dates are April 11 and 12 with the same launch window.

Cagey as always, the official SpaceX website makes no mention of an April 10 test flight. That hasn’t kept SpaceX watchers from jumping the gun.

As noted by Schlang, the FAA has yet to issue a license for the test flight, and reserving a window isn’t guarantee they will. But it sure seems likely.

Ship 24 rolls to the pad. Last time?

With a flight coming soon – even if it’s not as early as April 10 – there’s been a flurry of prep activity at Starbase, all of it seemingly aimed at getting Starship off the ground.

NASASpaceflight.com shared video of Ship 24 – the cargo section of Starship – heading to the launch area for what editors there suspect is the last time. Booster 7, the big rocket that will do the heavy lifting as Starship’s first stage, is already sitting on the launch pad. On Monday (April 3), its fuel tanks were filled in a preflight test.

As of Monday afternoon local time, Ship 24 is in the grips of the chopsticks on the Mechzilla launch gantry. Veteran Starship watchers anticipate it will soon be stacked atop Booster 7, completing assembly of the test vehicle. Live video from Starbase is available here.

Ride along virtually on a SpaceX Starship flight

The gargantuan Starship – its oversize cylinder stands 394 feet (120 meters) tall with a 25.5-foot (9-meter) diameter – captivates spaceflight enthusiasts. It also inspires artists. Animator Ryan Hansen, drawing on the work of the Artists of Spaceflight, has created a 20-minute video of what Starship’s maiden voyage might look like.

Hansen teased the video on his YouTube channel:

O.F.T. (Orbital Flight Test) is a fictional animation depicting a first test flight of the long-awaited SpaceX’s Starship rocket. Starship is a highly ambitious rocket design with many critical systems that have to work together perfectly in order for the aspiring goal of full and rapid reusability to become reality. Will the vehicle successfully make it past the grueling dynamics of MaxQ or will a single issue set off a cascade of failures leading to disappointment?

The technically detailed video project took nine months to complete.

Bottom line: SpaceX’s Starship could make an orbital test flight as soon as April 10, 2023.

PinterestBuffer
Posted 
April 4, 2023
 in 
Human World

Dave Adalian

View Articles
About the Author:
Award-winning reporter and editor Dave Adalian's love affair with the cosmos began during a long-ago summer school trip to the storied and venerable Lick Observatory atop California's Mount Hamilton, east of San Jose in the foggy Diablos Mountain Range and far above Monterey Bay at the edge of the endless blue Pacific Ocean. That field trip goes on today, as Dave still pursues his nocturnal adventures, perched in the darkness at his telescope's eyepiece or chasing wandering stars through the fields of night as a naked-eye observer. A lifelong resident of California's Tulare County - an agricultural paradise where the Great San Joaquin Valley meets the Sierra Nevada in endless miles of grass-covered foothills - Dave grew up in a wilderness larger than Delaware and Rhode Island combined, one choked with the greatest diversity of flora and fauna in the US, one which passes its nights beneath pitch black skies rising over the some of highest mountain peaks and greatest roadless areas on the North American continent. Dave studied English, American literature and mass communications at the College of the Sequoias and the University of California, Santa Barbara. He has worked as a reporter and editor for a number of news publications on- and offline during a career spanning nearly 30 years so far. His fondest literary hope is to share his passion for astronomy and all things cosmic with anyone who wants to join in the adventure and explore the universe's past, present and future.

Like what you read?
Subscribe and receive daily news delivered to your inbox.

Your email address will only be used for EarthSky content. Privacy Policy
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

More from 

Dave Adalian

View All
Indian rocket launch completes OneWeb satellite constellation
March 27, 2023
World’s 1st 3D-printed rocket: Beautiful launch, but no joy
March 23, 2023
Another atmospheric river is slamming California
March 14, 2023
Japanese rocket fails to make orbit, drops like a stone
March 7, 2023