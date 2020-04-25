menu
Dharti Ma – A Tribute to Earth

Posted by in Human World | April 25, 2020

From Earth Day Network India … Dharti Ma literally translates to Mother Earth. This music video is a tribute to our planet, created In an amalgamation of styles by some of the finest musicians of India – and in 8 languages – to commemorate Earth Day’s 50th anniversary.

Special thanks and namaste to our friend Swami Krishnananda, who forwarded this video. You can read more about the artists featured and the video itself on YouTube.

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

