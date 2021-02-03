Watch giant pandas frolic in the snow

Happy snow day! This video from Smithsonian’s National Zoo captures giant pandas Mei Xiang and Tian Tian sliding and rolling around in their zoo habitat in Washington DC. The area received several inches of snow this past weekend (January 30-31, 2021).

Mei Xiang and Tian Tian’s five-month-old cub, Xiao Qi Ji didn’t join the fun. Although his parents embraced the city’s first major snowfall of 2021, Xiao Qi Ji wasn’t so sure about the cold white stuff. According to the zoo, he only spent five minutes outside, but was “very interested”, and “took a little nip” at the snow.

?? As snow blanketed Washington, D.C., our animals woke up to a winter wonderland. With this weather event came another significant milestone—giant panda cub Xiao Qi Ji’s first encounter with snow! Keepers say he took a little nip at the fresh powder. ??#SnowDay #PandaStory pic.twitter.com/8hYfYuoP5f — National Zoo (@NationalZoo) January 31, 2021

The mountain temperatures of giant pandas’ native habitat are similar to winter temperatures in D.C., so it’s not surprising to see the National Zoo’s pandas out and active during the winter season.

Want to keep up with the pandas? The zoo has five webcams continuously streaming – the giant pandas, lions, elephants, cheetah cubs, and naked mole rats.

Bottom line: Video of giant pandas sliding and playing in the snow.

Via Smithsonian