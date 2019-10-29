Deep-sea nightmares and other ocean spookiness

To get you in the mood for Halloween, the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI) brings you Deep-sea Nightmares …

Starring the black sea devil (Melanocetus), a skeleton shrimp (caprellid amphipod), the vampire squid (Vampyroteuthis infernalis), a bat-faced crab (Macroregonia macrochira), the fangtooth (Anoplogaster cornuta), a giant sea spider (as big as your open fist; not an actual spider, but an arthropod called a pycnogonid), bacterial ooze (growing on a hay bale placed at 3,000 m for a carbon experiment), the witch eel (Nettastomidae), a slimy mob of hagfish feeding on a dead fish, and the bloody-belly comb jelly (Lampocteis cruentiventer).

The Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI) is a nonprofit research institution where scientists and engineers work together to explore and study the sea.

Bottom line: Deep-Sea Nightmares video via Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute.