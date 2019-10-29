menu
Deep-sea nightmares and other ocean spookiness

Posted by in Earth | October 29, 2019

Eerie denizens of the ocean depths star in this video from the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute.

To get you in the mood for Halloween, the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI) brings you Deep-sea Nightmares

Starring the black sea devil (Melanocetus), a skeleton shrimp (caprellid amphipod), the vampire squid (Vampyroteuthis infernalis), a bat-faced crab (Macroregonia macrochira), the fangtooth (Anoplogaster cornuta), a giant sea spider (as big as your open fist; not an actual spider, but an arthropod called a pycnogonid), bacterial ooze (growing on a hay bale placed at 3,000 m for a carbon experiment), the witch eel (Nettastomidae), a slimy mob of hagfish feeding on a dead fish, and the bloody-belly comb jelly (Lampocteis cruentiventer).

Skinny skeletal-looking white shrimp.

Video still via MBARI.

The Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI) is a nonprofit research institution where scientists and engineers work together to explore and study the sea.

Bottom line: Deep-Sea Nightmares video via Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute.

