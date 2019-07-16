Record wettest 12 months for US, again

A NOAA report, released July 9, 2019, says that rain – and plenty of it – in June 2019 added to a record-breaking 12 months of precipitation for the contiguous U.S. It’s the third consecutive time in 2019 (April, May and June) that the past 12-month precipitation record has hit an all-time high.

Here’s a snapshot of NOAA’s U.S. climate report for June and the year to date:

– The June precipitation total for the contiguous U.S. was 3.3 inches (8.4 cm),.37 inches (.9 cm) above average, and ranked in the upper third of the 125-year period of record.

– Wet conditions from July 2018 through June 2019 resulted in a new 12-month precipitation record in the United States, with an average of 37.86 inches (96 cm), which is 7.9 inches (20 cm) above average, according to scientists at NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information. The year-to-date precipitation total was 19.05 inches (48.4 cm), 3.74 inches (9.5 cm) above average, and the wettest such period in the 125-year record.

– The average U.S. temperature for the year to date (January through June 2019) was 47.6 degrees F (0.1 of a degree above average), which ranked in the middle third for the six-month period.

– Drought was a mixed bag: About 3.2 percent of the contiguous U.S. was in drought, down from 5.3 percent at the start of June. However, drought conditions worsened across parts of the Pacific Northwest and Puerto Rico.

– Alaska had its second hottest June on record, with an average temperature of 54.0 degrees F (4.8 degrees above average.)

Bottom line: NOAA reports a new 12-month precipitation record in the U.S. from July 2018 through June 2019.

Via NOAA