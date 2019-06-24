It’s twilight time: 15 favorite photos

Twilight is the time of day between daylight and darkness, whether after sunset or before sunrise. The sun is below the horizon, but its rays are scattered by Earth’s atmosphere to create twilight’s pinks, purples, and blues. These photos came from EarthSky Community Photos, or from EarthSky Facebook friends. You’ll love them! Thanks to all who contributed.
Bottom line: Summertime is twilight time. Photos via EarthSky Facebook friends and EarthSky Community Photos. Thanks, everybody!
