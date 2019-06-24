menu
It’s twilight time: 15 favorite photos

Posted by and in Earth | Today's Image | June 24, 2019

“Love prefers twilight to daylight”
– Oliver Wendell Holmes

Sunrise over a lake, with many sailboats anchored, and clouds reflecting in the water.

Greg Diesel-Walck captured the beautiful morning twilight on the day of the summer solstice, June 21, 2019. He was at Dyke Marsh Wildlife Preserve in Alexandria, Virginia. Thank you, Greg.

Twilight is the time of day between daylight and darkness, whether after sunset or before sunrise. The sun is below the horizon, but its rays are scattered by Earth’s atmosphere to create twilight’s pinks, purples, and blues. These photos came from EarthSky Community Photos, or from EarthSky Facebook friends. You’ll love them! Thanks to all who contributed.

Read more: What exactly is twilight?

Read more: The undark nights of summer by Guy Ottewell

Sky fading from brilliant orange to blue over a misty town, with Venus high in the sky.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Asthadi Setyawan in Semarang, Central Java, Indonesia, caught this morning twilight scene, with Venus in its midst, on June 18, 2019. Thank you, Asthadi!

Swirling dark-pink clouds over rugged snowy mountains, reflected in lake.

Summer twilight via Yuri Beletsky.

Foreground: Many shorebirds. Background: Cobalt blue land against yellow sky.

Image via Joe Randall.

Pink clouds against blue sky reflected in a lake.

After sunset. Image via Lorie Vignolle-Moritz.

Few pink clouds, pale blue sky, stripe of yellow above rocky inlet.

Before sunrise. Image via Lorie Vignolle-Moritz.

Panorama of darkening blue sky with a few white clouds, trees below.

Twilight after midnight in Örebro, Sweden, via Fredrik Roos.

Lake with irregular stakes in it, reflecting pink and lavender clouds.

Twilight via Ailee Bennett Farey.

Tractor in field, background dark steep hills, sky all orange-pink.

Twilight via Cynthia Koeppe.

Orange-yellow sky with darkish clouds above beach with wavelets.

Twilight at Waimanalo Beach, Oahu, Hawaii, via Chantel Dunlap.

Wide, flat, peaceful pink and blue clouds reflected in a lake.

Twilight via Catherine Fisher.

Tall pointed tower silhouetted against hot pink sky.

Empire State Building in twilight via Oonagh Turitto.

Many pointy fir trees against stripe of blue hills and pale pink sky.

Twilight from Mount Shasta via Robert Holzman.

Slate sky, orange clouds reflected in calm sea with anchored sailboats.

Twilight at Newport, Rhode Island, via Dennis Chabot.

Glowing yellow cloud over dark pink horizon with dark blue land in foreground.

Twilight via Stu Spencer.

Bottom line: Summertime is twilight time. Photos via EarthSky Facebook friends and EarthSky Community Photos. Thanks, everybody!

Eleanor Imster has helped write and edit EarthSky since 1995. She was an integral part of the award-winning EarthSky radio series almost since it began until it ended in 2013. Today, as Lead Editor at EarthSky.org, she helps present the science and nature stories and photos you enjoy. She also serves as one of the voices of EarthSky on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and G+. She and her husband live in Tennessee and have two grown sons.

