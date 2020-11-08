What are shelf clouds? Stunning photos here

Shelf clouds occur at the leading edge of thunderstorms. A form of arcus cloud (along with wall clouds), these striking formations look like a long bar or shelf of cloud below a storm cloud. Shelf clouds are accompanied by gusts of wind, and often followed by precipitation – rain, hail, or both.
Bottom line: Photos of stunning examples of shelf clouds, from the EarthSky community.
