menu
close
subscribe donate

What are shelf clouds? Stunning photos here

Posted by in Earth | November 8, 2020

Shelf clouds sometimes form at the forward edge of thunderstorms. See photos here.

Shelf clouds occur at the leading edge of thunderstorms. A form of arcus cloud (along with wall clouds), these striking formations look like a long bar or shelf of cloud below a storm cloud. Shelf clouds are accompanied by gusts of wind, and often followed by precipitation – rain, hail, or both.

Long, flat linear cloud over gray water.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Jim Saudade captured this early afternoon shelf cloud formed over Boston Harbor, Massachusetts, on June 28, 2020. He said: “Shelf cloud quickly followed by pea sized hail and a deluge of rain.”

A dark, bulging, flat cloud moving over a green pasture.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Sarah Iler of Birch Run, Michigan, captured this image on August 2, 2020, at 8:39 p.m. She wrote: “Thunderstorms all afternoon and then this shelf cloud formed in the evening. It was amazing.”

Long, curved, bar-like linear cloud over buildings.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Jay Banfield caught this shelf cloud from Centerton, Indiana, at 11:56 a.m. on August 17, 2019. Jay described it as: “Well defined shelf cloud ahead of a 15-20 degree temperature drop.”

Layers of shelf-like linear clouds below a thunderstorm.

Shelf cloud photographed by Rita Addison at Osmond Beach, Florida, on June 3, 2018.

Shelf cloud with turbulent top under gray sky.

A shelf cloud moving over the Fire Island Inlet Bridge, on Long Island, NY, May 15, 2018, by James Trezza. Nikon D750 & Nikon 20mm.

Odd-looking shelf cloud above a field.

Josh Blash caught this shelf cloud from Rye, New Hampshire, on July 23, 2016. Josh said: “Everything got very still when I took this, just moments before the fury of the storm began.”

Shelf cloud above a beach.

Simon Toogood in Tasmania captured this impressive shelf cloud in 2014. He said: “Stormy weather – and shelf clouds like these – are common at this time of year.”

Bottom line: Photos of stunning examples of shelf clouds, from the EarthSky community.

Claudia Crowley

Claudia Crowley

Claudia Crowley proofs and helps edit all EarthSky website material. She says working for EarthSky is the most exciting job she's had except one other - which was editing space shuttle documentation at NASA JSC. After writing and editing manuals for Dell and other major companies, she moved to the technical support side during the wild early days of the Internet, and served as general manager at a small wireless ISP. Claudia is a space enthusiast and fan of science.

Tonight

Tips for watching N. Taurid meteors

Today's Image

The sun is becoming active again

The sun is becoming active again

We're Social all the time