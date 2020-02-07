Tired of watching politics? Watch live panda cam

The pandas you are watching are at the Gengda Wolong Panda Center. The center is located in the Gengda Xingfu Valley in China, in the heart of the Wolong Nature Reserve and home to wild giant pandas. This pandacam started its live streaming in February 2017.
Bottom line: Watch live stream of giant pandas.
