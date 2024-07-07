LIVE on Monday: Should YOU be scared of SHARKS?



We are thrilled to bring you LIVE one of the world’s foremost experts on sharks, marine conservation biologist David Shiffman of Arizona State University. Join David and EarthSky’s Deborah Byrd at 12:15 p.m. CDT (17:15 UTC) on Monday, July 8, 2024, for our regular Monday livestream.

Shark Week on the Discovery channel starts on July 7, 2024.

