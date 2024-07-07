LIVE on Monday: Should YOU be scared of SHARKS?

EarthHuman World

Deborah Byrd
July 7, 2024


We are thrilled to bring you LIVE one of the world’s foremost experts on sharks, marine conservation biologist David Shiffman of Arizona State University. Join David and EarthSky’s Deborah Byrd at 12:15 p.m. CDT (17:15 UTC) on Monday, July 8, 2024, for our regular Monday livestream.

Shark Week on the Discovery channel starts on July 7, 2024.

Shark attacks over the July 4 weekend, 2024, from USA Today

Read more: Can sharks smile? Many animals show feelings: happiness, anger, fear. And dogs, monkeys and dolphins, for example, all show expressions akin to human smiles. But sharks? They sometimes look as if they’re smiling. Are they?

Bottom line: We are thrilled to bring you LIVE one of the world’s foremost experts on sharks, marine conservation biologist David Shiffman, at 12:15 p.m. CDT (17:15 UTC) on Monday, July 8, 2024.

July 7, 2024
Earth

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Prior to that, she had worked for the University of Texas McDonald Observatory since 1976, and created and produced their Star Date radio series. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. In 2020, she won the Education Prize from the American Astronomical Society, the largest organization of professional astronomers in North America. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

