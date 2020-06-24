menu
close
subscribe donate

How much oxygen comes from the ocean?

Posted by in Earth | June 24, 2020

At least half of Earth’s oxygen comes from the ocean.

Splashing blue ocean, apparently seen from the rear of a boat, under a blue sky.

The surface layer of the ocean is teeming with photosynthetic plankton. Though they’re invisible to the naked eye, they produce more oxygen than the largest redwoods. Image via Cindy Chai.

Via National Ocean Service/ NOAA

Scientists estimate that 50-80% of the oxygen production on Earth comes from the ocean. The majority of this production is from oceanic plankton – drifting plants, algae, and some bacteria – that can photosynthesize, that is, convert sunlight into energy. One particular species, Prochlorococcus, is the smallest photosynthetic organism on Earth. But this little bacteria produces up to 20% of the oxygen in our entire biosphere. That’s a higher percentage than all of the tropical rainforests on land combined.

Calculating the exact percentage of oxygen produced in the ocean is difficult because the amounts are constantly changing. Scientists can use satellite imagery to track photosynthesizing plankton and estimate the amount of photosynthesis occurring in the ocean, but satellite imagery cannot tell the whole story. The amount of plankton changes seasonally and in response to changes in the water’s nutrient load, temperature, and other factors. Studies have shown that the amount of oxygen in specific locations varies with time of day and with the tides.

It’s important to remember that although the ocean produces at least 50% of the oxygen on Earth, roughly the same amount is consumed by marine life. Like animals on land, marine animals use oxygen to breathe, and both plants and animals use oxygen for cellular respiration. Oxygen is also consumed when dead plants and animals decay in the ocean.

This is particularly problematic when algal blooms die and the decomposition process uses oxygen faster than it can be replenished. This can create areas of extremely low oxygen concentrations, or hypoxia These areas are often called dead zones, because the oxygen levels are too low to support most marine life.

Blue ocean next to blue beach with a small child observing the waves.

Overlooking the Atlantic Ocean from the Georgia coast, by Greg Hogan.

Bottom line: How much of Earth’s oxygen comes from the ocean? At least half.

EarthSky

EarthSky

The EarthSky team has a blast bringing you daily updates on your cosmos and world. We love your photos and welcome your news tips. Earth, Space, Human World, Tonight.

Tonight

Young moon after sunset June 22, 23 and 24

Young moon in the western sky after sunset.

Today's Image

June’s old moon and Venus

Two crescents. The larger one is the moon, and the smaller one is Venus.
June’s old moon and Venus

We're Social all the time