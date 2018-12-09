menu
close
subscribe

Watch geckos race on water!

By in Earth | December 9, 2018

Geckos are renowned for their acrobatic feats on land and in the air. Turns out they can also run on water.

Geckos are renowned for their acrobatic feats on land and in the air, but a new study reveals that they can also run on water.

Robert Full, a professor of integrative biology at University of California, Berkeley is the senior author of the study, published December 6, 2018, in the peer-reviewed journal Current Biology Full said in a statement:

They can run up a wall at a meter per second, they can glide, they can right themselves in midair with a twist of their tail and rapidly invert under a leaf running at full speed. And now they can run at a meter per second over water. Nothing else can do that; geckos are superheroes.

A gecko racing across the water supported by paddling and surface tension. Image va Pauline Jennings/PolyPEDAL Lab, UC Berkeley.

The teams studied flat-tailed house geckos, common in South and Southeast Asia. In the lab, the research team built a long water tank, placed the geckos on a plank and startled them by touching their tails. Using high-speed video, they were able to closely study the geckos’ techniques and estimate the forces involved.

They found the geckos were able to run at nearly a meter (3 feet) per second over water, and easily transition to speeding across solid ground or climbing up a vertical surface. The researchers said that geckos sprinting on the water’s surface exceed the absolute swimming speeds of many larger, aquatic specialists including ducks, minks, muskrats, marine iguanas and juvenile alligators, and are faster in relative speed than any recorded surface swimmer, other than whirligig beetles.

The study describes 4 separate strategies that geckos use to skitter across the surface of water: planing, like a speed boat; support from surface tension; slapping and dragging the water; and propulsion with the tail. Image via PolyPEDAL lab graphic, UC Berkeley

Smaller animals like insects – spiders, beetles and water striders, for example – are light enough to be kept afloat by surface tension, said the researchers, which allows them to easily glide across the surface. Larger animals, such as swans during takeoff or the basilisk lizard, and even dolphins rising up on their tails, rapidly slap and stroke the water to keep above the waves. Full said:

Bigger animals can’t use surface tension, so they end up pushing and slapping the surface, which produces a force if you do it hard enough.

But the gecko is of intermediate size: at about 6 grams (1/5 of an ounce, or the weight of a sheet of paper), they are too large to float above the surface, but too light to keep their bodies above water by slapping forces only.

Animals use a variety of techniques to remain above water. Lighter animals, mostly insects, are supported by surface tension alone. Heavier animals can produce enough force with their feet or tails to keep above water. But geckos are in between, using both techniques. Image via PolyPEDAL lab graphic, UC Berkeley

Bottom line: A video shows geckos running on water.

Source: Geckos Race Across the Water’s Surface Using Multiple Mechanisms

Via UC Berkeley News

EarthSky lunar calendars are cool! They make great gifts. Order now. Going fast!

EarthSky

EarthSky

The EarthSky team has a blast bringing you daily updates on your cosmos and world. We love your photos and welcome your news tips. Earth, Space, Human World, Tonight.

MORE ARTICLES

Young moon and Saturn December 8, 9 and 10

1 day ago

Orion the Hunter and the Milky Way

3 days ago

Today's Image

See it! Images of comet 46P/Wirtanen

See it! Images of comet 46P/Wirtanen

Tonight

Young moon and Saturn December 8, 9 and 10


We're Social all the time