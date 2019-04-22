Favorite photos for Earth Day 2019

Sunrise on Garden City Beach, South Carolina. Image via Fran Aquino.
Cherry trees blooming in Antelope Valley, California, by Kerri Willerford.
Pearls of water on grass, in the morning, as captured by VegaStar Carpentier.
Yuri Beletsky captured this lenticular cloud on a mid-December night in the Chilean Andes Mountains.
Fetch! Seaside, Oregon, at sunset. Image via Dawn Gimbel-Myers.
A bluebell woodland in Blairgowrie, Scotland. Photo by Alison Moodie. She writes, “It is silent and the air is full of the perfume of a million wild bluebells.”
Northern lights in Alaska by Manish Mamtani Photography.
Happy Earth Day from Karthik Easvur. Valley in Mahabaleshwar Hill Station in India.
Big Creek Greenway, Cumming, Georgia. Photo via Jessica Schilke.
Photographer Tom Wildoner said, “This is an area inside Lehigh Gorge State Park, Pennsylvania, that I have named ‘Mossy Glen’. A wonderful secluded spot with moss-covered rocks as far as you can see, gentle running water always running around and over them.”
Kristal Alaimo-Moritz Klear wrote, “Even the small things matter. San Simeon, California.”
Sharr Mountains National park, Kosovo. Photo via Yzer Berisha.
From our friend Neha Golwala in India who wrote, “Earth laughs in flowers.”
Lynton Brown of Australia captured this fogbow over a barren field.
Starry skies and lightning strikes over Central Valley, California. Composite image by Scott Toste.
Bottom line: Photos in celebration of Earth Day 2019.