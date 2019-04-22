menu
Favorite photos for Earth Day 2019

Posted by in Earth | Today's Image | April 22, 2019

Here’s a collection of wonderful photos from the EarthSky community in celebration of Earth Day 2019. Thank you all!

Orange-yellow sunrise through puffy clouds above a beach with incoming waves.

Sunrise on Garden City Beach, South Carolina. Image via Fran Aquino.

Alley with trees on both sides covered in white blooms diminishing into distance.

Cherry trees blooming in Antelope Valley, California, by Kerri Willerford.

Dark blue sky with a starry band of the Milky Way, reflected in dark glassy water.

View larger at EarthSky Community Photos. | Mullinger Swamp, South Australia. Photo by John Carter.

Closeup:

Pearls of water on grass, in the morning, as captured by VegaStar Carpentier.

Bright moon and planet over rocky cliff coast with very big rock in the sea.

The moon and Venus over the UK’s Isle of Wight, via Ainsley Bennett Photography.

Saucer-shaped cloud hanging solitary above flat cracked brown desert.

Yuri Beletsky captured this lenticular cloud on a mid-December night in the Chilean Andes Mountains.

Silhouettes of a man with his arm raised to throw, 3 golden retrievers, on a beach - yellow-orange sunset background.

Fetch! Seaside, Oregon, at sunset. Image via Dawn Gimbel-Myers.

Sun glinting through many yellow maple leaves from below.

Fall colors by Rasmi Syamalan.

Blanket of blue flowers in partly sunny woodland, large trees in background.

A bluebell woodland in Blairgowrie, Scotland. Photo by Alison Moodie. She writes, “It is silent and the air is full of the perfume of a million wild bluebells.”

Tall, thin waterfall on rocky cliff lit by an orange glow.

View larger at EarthSky Community Photos. | For a couple of weeks during the year – if the western horizon stays clear – the last few minutes of daylight fall perfectly on Yosemite National Park’s Horsetail Falls, making it glow as if on fire. Photographers call it the firefall.. @MikeMezPhoto on Instagram captured this image on February 17, 2019.

Curtains of green light reflected in still lake with trees on distant edge.

Northern lights in Alaska by Manish Mamtani Photography.

Brown mountains receding into misty distance under yellowing sky.

Happy Earth Day from Karthik Easvur. Valley in Mahabaleshwar Hill Station in India.

Blanket of yellow flowers under spring tree foliage.

Big Creek Greenway, Cumming, Georgia. Photo via Jessica Schilke.

Divided short waterfalls over green rocks, lots of tall bare trees.

Photographer Tom Wildoner said, “This is an area inside Lehigh Gorge State Park, Pennsylvania, that I have named ‘Mossy Glen’. A wonderful secluded spot with moss-covered rocks as far as you can see, gentle running water always running around and over them.”

Pebbles on bare ground, view from above. One larger reddish one.

Kristal Alaimo-Moritz Klear wrote, “Even the small things matter. San Simeon, California.”

Purple wildflowers on green rolling hills, mountain in background.

Sharr Mountains National park, Kosovo. Photo via Yzer Berisha.

Single flower, yellow petals glowing, viewed from below against blue sky.

From our friend Neha Golwala in India who wrote, “Earth laughs in flowers.”

Huge white semicircle over brown field with road and wire fence in foreground.

Lynton Brown of Australia captured this fogbow over a barren field.

Stars above, clouds lit from below, many faraway lightning strikes.

Starry skies and lightning strikes over Central Valley, California. Composite image by Scott Toste.

Bottom line: Photos in celebration of Earth Day 2019.

EarthSky

EarthSky

The EarthSky team has a blast bringing you daily updates on your cosmos and world. We love your photos and welcome your news tips. Earth, Space, Human World, Tonight.

