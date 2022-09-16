Earth

Cloud Appreciation Day is September 16

Kelly Kizer Whitt
September 16, 2022
Airplane wing over snow-capped mountains with clouds below a conical mountain peak.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Steve Price took this image of clouds hovering low around Mt. Rainier in Washington state on September 13, 2022. Steve wrote: “Flying to Alaska on vacation. Weather is usually socked in this time of year, but I got lucky and captured Mt. Rainier this morning.” Thank you, Steve! Learn about the 1st-ever Cloud Appreciation Day below and how you can participate.

Happy Cloud Appreciation Day!

September 16, 2022, is the first-ever Cloud Appreciation Day. The international online event is organized by the Cloud Appreciation Society, which has more than 59,000 members in 120 countries. The group launched its new Memory Cloud Atlas website at one minute after midnight on Friday, September 16. It’s a place where anyone around the world can upload an image of their sky on Cloud Appreciation Day, locate themselves on a map and share what they feel about the sky and the clouds.

Gavin Pretor-Pinney, founder of the Cloud Appreciation Society, said:

The Memory Cloud Atlas will serve as a worldwide snapshot of our views of the sky on Cloud Appreciation Day. It will help to remind people that clouds are the most dynamic, evocative and accessible part of nature.

Members of the Cloud Appreciation Society love looking for interesting and unusual cloud formations on any day of the year. Therefore, the Memory Cloud Atlas is an opportunity for everyone, whatever their age, to join us in looking up and spending a few moments with their head in the clouds on Cloud Appreciation Day.

Enjoy some beautiful clouds from our own EarthSky Community Photos, below, and also read a book review of Gavin Pretor-Pinney’s book “A Cloud a Day” in our column Media we love.

Cloud gallery from EarthSky Community members

Small, puffy clouds lit by a low sun, telephone wires in foreground.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Hassan Dadashi arani in Astara, Iran, took this image of clouds on September 10, 2022. Thank you, Hassan!
Reflection of clouds onto lake with hazy mountains in background.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Louise Pecevich in Glacier National Park took this image on September 5, 2022. Louise wrote: “Lake MacDonald was clear and calm, permitting reflection of the mountains and sky.” Thank you, Louise!
Dark clouds at the base with shelf cloud and tops of buildings.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Franco Meneti in Rome, Italy, took this image on September 1, 2022. Franco wrote: “A big storm approaching near Rome. It was spectacular.” Thank you, Franco!
Bulbous clouds as seen from below, partly sunlit yellow.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Peg Yates in Woodbridge, Virginia, took this image on August 22, 2022. Peg wrote: “Mammatus clouds in the western sky when the sun was setting.” Thank you, Peg!

More cloud gallery from EarthSky Community members

A line of wave-like clouds over the sea.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Gabriela Freitas Minaguti in Gloucester, Massachusetts, took this image of Kelvin-Helmholtz clouds on August 13, 2022. Gabriela wrote: “Taken while doing the whale watching tour from Cape Ann.” Thank you, Gabriela!
Orange light on clouds and half of sky in shade from distant cloud.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Craig Small took this image of tall clouds on the horizon blocking sunlight from half the sky on August 4, 2022. Craig wrote: “Captured amazing photos and videos from Bicentennial Tower Lake Erie, Erie, Pennsylvania.” Thank you, Craig!
Milky Way dark clouds with streamers stretching to colorful stars, truck in foreground.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | We’d be remiss if we didn’t include a photo of the clouds of the Milky Way! Our friend Osama Fathi took this image on July 29, 2022. Osama wrote: “The Milky Way’s core and Rho Ophiuchi Cloud over the sand dunes of the Egyptian western desert near El-Fayoum.” Thank you, Osama!

Bottom line: The first-ever Cloud Appreciation Day is September 16, 2022. Enjoy this gallery of beautiful clouds and share your own with the Cloud Appreciation Society and us!

Via Cloud Appreciation Society

September 16, 2022
Earth

Kelly Kizer Whitt

About the Author:
Kelly Kizer Whitt has been a science writer specializing in astronomy for more than two decades. She began her career at Astronomy Magazine, and she has made regular contributions to AstronomyToday and the Sierra Club, among other outlets. Her children’s picture book, Solar System Forecast, was published in 2012. She has also written a young adult dystopian novel titled A Different Sky. When she is not reading or writing about astronomy and staring up at the stars, she enjoys traveling to the national parks, creating crossword puzzles, running, tennis, and paddleboarding. Kelly lives with her family in Wisconsin.

Kelly Kizer Whitt

