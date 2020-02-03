menu
Here are 5 animals you didn’t know existed

Posted by in Earth | February 3, 2020

Ever heard of a humphead parrotfish, or seen a worm-eating giant snail?! Here are 5 animals you might have never heard of, in a new video from the BBC.

Bottom line: BBC video of five animals you’ve probably never heard of.

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster has helped write and edit EarthSky since 1995. She was an integral part of the award-winning EarthSky radio series almost since it began until it ended in 2013. Today, as Lead Editor at EarthSky.org, she helps present the science and nature stories and photos you enjoy. She also serves as one of the voices of EarthSky on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and G+. She and her husband live in Tennessee and have two grown sons.

