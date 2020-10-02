menu
Favorite photos of 2020’s Harvest Moon

Posted by in Astronomy Essentials | Today's Image | October 2, 2020

Every year at this time, people in the Northern Hemisphere witness the legendary Harvest Moon. Bookmark this post. This is where we’ll be posting new Harvest Moon photos from the EarthSky community.

Yellow moon floating in pink sunset sky over blue hills.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Carlos Rios Martinez caught the Harvest Moon from La Bufa Hill in Zacatecas, Mexico, on September 30, 2020. Thank you, Carlos!

Glowing white moon in circle of partly-lit couds, with reddish dot to lower left.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Kedar Prabhu captured the full moon and Mars among the clouds from Kumta, Karnataka state, India. Kedar wrote: “On full moon day, I was lucky enough to spot moon and Mars. I was amused as moon was being surrounded by clouds as if they wanted to not obstruct it.”

Nearly full moon rising over the Gulf of Mexico, in the midst of Earth's shadow.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Cissy Beasley captured the moon from Rockport, Texas, on September 30. She wrote: “As a longtime fan of the original StarDate radio show when I was a student at UT Austin, I have since been intrigued with nature photography. As a professional nature photographer, I eagerly embrace opportunities to capture scenes of sunrises and sunsets, and the moon. Last night, I found a nice spot for documenting the rising moon amid the Belt of Venus. Here is what I saw!” Gorgeous, Cissy. Thank you!

A very red, almost full moon shining over San Francisco.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Anumeha Shukla in San Francisco caught the nearly full Harvest Moon on September 30, 2020. She wrote: “Sadly with all the wildfires going on in California, a smoky moonrise today!” Thank you, Anumeha.

A golden full-looking moon, shining next to a lighthouse.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | James Trezza on Captree Island, New York, caught this image on September 30, 2020, and wrote: “There was a slight haze at the horizon but the moon was able to sneak out a few times while it was still low enough.” Thank you, James.

A silhouette of a boy in front of a cityscape, holding the moon in his hand.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Raul Cortes in Monterrey, Mexico, caught the moon on September 30, 2020. He wrote: “A kid ‘catching the moon’ in his hand a day before the full Harvest Moon.” Thank you, Raul!

Bottom line: Photos of 2020’s Harvest Moon. See more photos at EarthSky Community Photos. Thanks to all who contributed!

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

