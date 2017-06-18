menu
Find the Crow, Cup and Water Snake

By in Tonight | June 18, 2017

Tonight, or any June evening, look below and to the right of the star Spica for the constellations of Corvus the Crow, Crater the Cup, and Hydra the Water Snake.

You’ll be looking in the sky around nightfall. In 2017, the first “star” you’ll likely notice is really the planet Jupiter, which lights up the sky as soon as the sun goes down. Jupiter is near the star Spica in 2017. And Spica is your guide to the Crow, Cup and Water Snake.

In June 2017, Jupiter is near the star Spica. It’s much brighter than Spica … very noticeable!

Okay … got Spica? Now, as nightfall deepens into later evening, watch for a number of fainter stars to become visible. That’s when the Crow, Cup and the Water Snake will come into view.

In Greek mythology, Apollo sent the crow to fetch a cup of water. The crow, Corvus, got distracted eating figs. It was only after much delay that he finally remembered his mission. Rightly figuring that Apollo would be angry, the crow plucked a snake from the water and concocted a story about how it had attacked and delayed him.

Hydra the Water Snake with the orange star Alphard at its heart. Illustration via Deanspace.

Apollo was not fooled and angrily flung the Crow, Cup and Snake into the sky, placing the Crow and Cup on the Snake’s back.

Then the god ordered Hydra to never let the Crow drink from the Cup. As a further punishment, he ordered that the Crow could never sing again, only screech and caw.

None of these constellations has any bright stars, but Hydra holds the distinction of being the longest constellation in the heavens.

Are you an early riser? If so, watch for the moon and Venus in your eastern sky over the next several days. Read more.

Bottom line: Use the bright star Spica to help you find the constellations of Corvus the Crow, Crater the Cup, and Hydra the Water Snake.

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

