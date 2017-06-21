Solstice? Depends on where you are

Happy June solstice, everyone! If you’re in the Northern Hemisphere, the June solstice is your signal to celebrate summer. If you’re in the Southern Hemisphere, winter starts today. Is today your solstice? Was yesterday your solstice? This 2017 June solstice takes place on June 21 at 4:24 UTC; translate to your time zone. In North America, that’s June 21 at 1:24 a.m. ADT and 12:24 a.m. EDT – yet on June 20 at 11:24 p.m. CDT, 10:24 p.m. MDT, 9:24 p.m. PDT and 8:24 p.m. AKDT (Alaskan Daylight Time). At the instant of this June 2017 solstice, it’s noon in Southeast Asia, Indonesia and the West Coast of Australia. The sun is at zenith (straight overhead) over southeast China. It’s sunrise in Africa and far-western Europe, midnight in South America and far-eastern North America. It’s sunset in northwestern North America and the Pacific. The solstice happens at the same instant for all of us, everywhere on Earth; only our clocks and calendars are different. Check out the links below to learn more about this 2017 June solstice.

Bottom line: The 2017 June or summer solstice takes place on June 21, 2017 at 4:24 Universal Time (11:24 p.m. CDT); translate to your time zone. This solstice marks the sun’s most northerly point in Earth’s sky. It’s an event celebrated by people throughout the ages. Enjoy the day!

