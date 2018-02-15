Partial solar eclipse on February 15

Image at top: Partial solar eclipse from Atlantic Beach, North Carolina, on October 23, 2014, via Doug Waters.

The new moon will take a bite out of the solar disk to stage a partial eclipse of the sun on February 15, 2018. This eclipse is visible from southern South America (Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, far-southern Brazil and far-southern Paraguay), Antarctica, and the far-southern extremities of the South Pacific and South Atlantic oceans. If you’re in a position to watch this eclipse, remember to use proper eye protection.

On a worldwide scale, the partial eclipse of the sun starts at sunrise over the South Pacific Ocean, and then the moon’s penumbral shadow moves eastward across the globe, to finally end at sunset nearly four hours later over the South Atlantic Ocean.

The animation and map below help illustrate the February 15 eclipse path. In the animation, every place within the moving gray shadow can see varying degrees of a partial solar eclipse.

From South America, this partial solar eclipse happens in the late afternoon on February 15, placing the sun low in the west at eclipse time. The farther south you live in South America, the deeper the partial solar eclipse.

You can find out local standard times of the eclipse for many more localities at EclipseWise.com (or, if applicable, the local summer times) at TimeandDate.com.

For your convenience, we also list the local times of the eclipse – plus eclipse magnitude (percentage of the sun’s diameter covered over by the moon) and eclipse obscuration (percentage of solar disk eclipsed by the moon) – below:

Eclipse times for South America (February 15, 2018) Santiago, Chile

Partial eclipse begins: 18:49 (6:49 p.m.) local summer time

Maximum (greatest) eclipse: 19:16 (7:16 p.m.) local summer time

Partial eclipse ends: 19:42 (7:42 p.m.) local summer time

Eclipse magnitude: 16.5%

Eclipse obscuration: 7.7% Buenos Aires, Argentina

Partial eclipse begins: 18:37 (6:37 p.m.) local standard time

Maximum (greatest) eclipse: 19:13 (7:13 p.m.) local standard time

Partial eclipse ends: 19:47 (7:47 p.m.) local standard time

Eclipse magnitude: 7.6%

Eclipse obscuration: 2.4% Stanley, Falkland Islands

Partial eclipse begins: 17:46 (5:46 p.m.) local summer time

Maximum (greatest eclipse): 18:42 (6:42 p.m.) local summer time

Partial eclipse ends: 19:34 (7:34 p.m.) local summer time

Eclipse magnitude: 39.8%

Eclipse obscuration: 27.7% Source: EclipseWise.com and TimeandDate.com

Click on this Google map to find out the eclipse times in Universal Time. Remember, you must convert Universal Time to your local time. Here’s how.

What causes a solar eclipse?

Although the moon can only eclipse the sun at new moon, the new moon more often than not swings to the north or south of the solar disk – meaning no solar eclipse.

In 2018, for instance, we have 12 new moons but only three solar eclipses (February 15, July 13 and August 11), all of which are partial. Last month, on January 17, the new moon passed north of the sun; and next month, on March 17, the new moon will swing south of the sun.

This month, on February 15, 2018, the new moon doesn’t line up well enough with the sun to give us a total solar eclipse. The moon only clips the southern part of the solar disk, so it’s only a partial solar eclipse for the far southern regions in the Southern Hemisphere.

Bottom line: Information – times, maps and more – for the partial solar eclipse of February 15, 2018.