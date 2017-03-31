menu
Moon, Aldebaran, Pleiades on March 31

By in Tonight | March 31, 2017

Tonight – March 31, 2017 – the waxing crescent moon shines in front of the constellation Taurus the Bull and near its two most prominent signposts: Aldebaran and the Pleiades star cluster. Look for these celestial gems at nightfall, in the vicinity of tonight’s moon.

As always, the moon travels eastward in front of the constellations of the zodiac at the rate of about 13o per day or ½ degree per hour. For reference, your fist at an arm length approximates 10o of sky, and the moon’s diameter spans about ½ degree. Relative to the backdrop stars, the moon travels its own diameter eastward per hour.

On the sky chart below, you can see the moon’s change of position relative to Aldebaran in just one day, from March 31 to April 1. The moon lies to the west of Aldebaran (in the direction of sunset) on March 31 yet to the east of Aldebaran on April 1.

Watch the waxing moon over the next few evenings as the moon moves past the star Aldebaran, the brightest in the constellation Taurus the Bull.

The charts on this post are especially designed for North America. Nonetheless, from most places worldwide, you’ll see the moon to the west of Aldebaran on March 31, and to the east of this star on April 1. But as darkness falls in the world’s far-eastern Eastern Hemisphere – Australia, New Zealand and eastern Asia – on April 1, the moon and Aldebaran will couple up breathtakingly close together on the first day of April 2017.

Starting tonight – on March 31, 2017 – watch the moon light up Taurus as it passes in front of the constellation of the Bull over the next several days.

Bruce McClure

Bruce McClure

Bruce McClure has served as lead writer for EarthSky's popular Tonight pages since 2004. He's a sundial aficionado, whose love for the heavens has taken him to Lake Titicaca in Bolivia and sailing in the North Atlantic, where he earned his celestial navigation certificate through the School of Ocean Sailing and Navigation. He also writes and hosts public astronomy programs and planetarium programs in and around his home in upstate New York.

