Moon in Taurus in early February

By in Tonight | February 4, 2017

Tonight – February 4, 2017 – and for the next few nights, let the moon show you where the constellation Taurus the Bull resides on the great dome of sky. The moon travels in front of this constellation for a few days in early February and again in early March.

The glare of the waxing gibbous moon might make it difficult to see the starlit figure of Taurus the Bull tonight. However, you should be able to see the Bull’s two most prominent features: the bright star Aldebaran and the Pleiades star cluster. If not, try placing your finger over the moon for a better view.

Once the moon drops out of the evening sky in the second half of February, you can see the Bull in all his starlit majesty. Many people are familiar with the constellation Orion and the compact line of three stars known as Orion’s Belt. Orion’s Belt always points in the direction of Taurus the Bull.

Each night, at the same hour, the moon moves eastward in front of the backdrop stars of the zodiac. The green line depicts the ecliptic - the sun's yearly pathway through the stars.

Because Orion is such a prominent constellation, you might also see the constellation Orion and Orion’s Belt on the night of February 4, even in the moon’s glare.

Bottom line: On February 4, 5 and 6, 2017, let the moon show you the way to Taurus the Bull over the next few nights.

Bruce McClure

Bruce McClure has served as lead writer for EarthSky's popular Tonight pages since 2004. He's a sundial aficionado, whose love for the heavens has taken him to Lake Titicaca in Bolivia and sailing in the North Atlantic, where he earned his celestial navigation certificate through the School of Ocean Sailing and Navigation. He also writes and hosts public astronomy programs and planetarium programs in and around his home in upstate New York.

