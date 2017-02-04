Moon in Taurus in early February

Tonight – February 4, 2017 – and for the next few nights, let the moon show you where the constellation Taurus the Bull resides on the great dome of sky. The moon travels in front of this constellation for a few days in early February and again in early March.

The glare of the waxing gibbous moon might make it difficult to see the starlit figure of Taurus the Bull tonight. However, you should be able to see the Bull’s two most prominent features: the bright star Aldebaran and the Pleiades star cluster. If not, try placing your finger over the moon for a better view.

Once the moon drops out of the evening sky in the second half of February, you can see the Bull in all his starlit majesty. Many people are familiar with the constellation Orion and the compact line of three stars known as Orion’s Belt. Orion’s Belt always points in the direction of Taurus the Bull.

Because Orion is such a prominent constellation, you might also see the constellation Orion and Orion’s Belt on the night of February 4, even in the moon’s glare.

Bottom line: On February 4, 5 and 6, 2017, let the moon show you the way to Taurus the Bull over the next few nights.