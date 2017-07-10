menu
close
subscribe

Enjoying EarthSky? Subscribe.

253,856 subscribers and counting ...

Watch for a daytime moon this week

By in Tonight | July 10, 2017

Photo top of post: Moon just past full by Peter Lowenstein – morning of January 13, 2017 – from Mutare, Zimbabwe.

This week – beginning Tuesday morning, June 11, 2017 – watch for the daytime moon. No matter where you are on Earth, look generally westward after sunrise to see the moon in a clear blue daytime sky.

Why can you see the moon in the daytime now? The full moon took place this weekend. That means the moon is now in a waning gibbous phase, rising after nightfall and setting in a westward direction after sunrise.

If you look for the moon at the same time every morning, you’ll see it appearing higher and higher in the western sky each early morning, all week long. To understand why, think about where the sun is in early morning. The moon is moving in its orbit around Earth, drawing closer and closer to the Earth-sun line.

By July 16, the moon will be at the last quarter phase – rising around midnight and southward around dawn. By July 23, the moon will be new – located most nearly on the Earth-sun line – crossing the sky with the sun during the day and so is not generally visible in our sky.

However, next month will stand as a major exception to this general rule. People in the United States will actually get to witness the new moon swinging in front of the sun, causing a total solar eclipse on August 21, 2017.

Daytime moon of May 27, 2012, seen from Ireland. Photo by Damian O'Sullivan. Thank you, Damian! See more moon photos on EarthSky’s Facebook page.

Daytime moon of May 27, 2012, seen from Ireland. Photo by Damian O’Sullivan. Thank you, Damian!

People love to see the daytime moon. They wonder about it, and ask about it. Once, a reader in Kansas City wrote in with the name “children’s moon” to describe a moon visible during the day. She said this name stemmed from the idea that children can’t stay up at night late enough to see the moon when it appears only in darkness.

That story prompted another reader to send in an alternate version for the origin of the name children’s moon. She wrote:

I heard a daytime moon was called a ‘children’s moon’ because their eyes were sharp enough to pick it out, where the old folks, with fading vision, could not tell it from the clouds.

Can you see the daytime moon in the next few mornings?

Simulation of the moon’s phase for July 11, 2017 via the US Naval Observatory.

Bottom line: In the days after every full moon, the moon appears in the west after sunrise, in a blue sky. Watch for it.

A planisphere is virtually indispensable for beginning stargazers. Order your EarthSky planisphere today.

Four keys to understanding moon phases

Total eclipse of sun: August 21, 2017

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

MORE ARTICLES

Watch for a daytime moon this week

2 hours ago

Your calendar says full moon is July 9?

1 day ago