menu
close
subscribe

Enjoying EarthSky? Subscribe.

248,216 subscribers and counting ...

Winter lingers

By in Today's Image | March 29, 2017

Winter lingers on Cape Breton Island, Canada. Photo by Kris Tynski.

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster has helped write and edit EarthSky since 1995. She was an integral part of the award-winning EarthSky radio series almost since it began until it ended in 2013. Today, as Lead Editor at EarthSky.org, she helps present the science and nature stories and photos you enjoy. She also serves as one of the voices of EarthSky on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and G+. She and her husband live in Tennessee and have two grown sons.

MORE ARTICLES

Moon, Mercury, Mars on March 29

8 hours ago

Find Mizar and Alcor in the Big Dipper

2 days ago

Tonight

Moon, Mercury, Mars on March 29

Today's Image

Last night’s very young moon

Last night’s very young moon

We're Social all the time