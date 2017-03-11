Karl Diefenderfer captured this sundog on March 6, 2017, in the skies over Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It’s what’s called a sundog, really a piece of a larger halo, called a 22-degree halo, although the entire halo might not have been visible to Karl. Sometimes only the sundogs are visible. If you do see the entire halo, notice that the sundog is red-colored towards the sun, sometimes with greens and blues beyond, as in Karl’s photo.
Les Cowley, who lives in the UK and creates the great website Atmospheric Optics, publishes many photos of halos created by the sun and moon. He has this to say about them on his page about Frequent Halos:
Halos appear in our skies far more often than do rainbows. They can be seen on average twice a week in Europe and parts of the United States. The 22-degree radius circular halo and sundogs (parhelia) are the most frequent.
Bottom line: Photo of a vibrant sundog, a piece of a 22-degree halo, taken March 6, 2017.
