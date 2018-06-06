Vesturhorn reflection

Grafixart Sam posted this image to EarthSky Facebook this week. It’s Vestrahorn – sometimes called Vesturhorn – steep and dramatic – overlooking the Atlantic Ocean – at the southeastern corner of Iceland. The mountain’s steep cliffs meet a flat black-sand beach. Want to know how Sam created this image? The link below gives you some tips. It’s part of some online tutorials, which Sam has posted here.
