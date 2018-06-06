menu
close
subscribe

Enjoying EarthSky? Subscribe.

273,878 subscribers and counting ...

Vesturhorn reflection

By in Today's Image | June 6, 2018

Wow! Photo by Grafixart Sam of Iceland’s Vesturhorn mountain.

Verturhorn, in Iceland, via Grafixart Sam.

Grafixart Sam posted this image to EarthSky Facebook this week. It’s Vestrahorn – sometimes called Vesturhorn – steep and dramatic – overlooking the Atlantic Ocean – at the southeastern corner of Iceland. The mountain’s steep cliffs meet a flat black-sand beach. Want to know how Sam created this image? The link below gives you some tips. It’s part of some online tutorials, which Sam has posted here.

Help EarthSky keep going! Please donate what you can to our annual crowd-funding campaign.

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster has helped write and edit EarthSky since 1995. She was an integral part of the award-winning EarthSky radio series almost since it began until it ended in 2013. Today, as Lead Editor at EarthSky.org, she helps present the science and nature stories and photos you enjoy. She also serves as one of the voices of EarthSky on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and G+. She and her husband live in Tennessee and have two grown sons.

MORE ARTICLES

Southern Cross: A southern sky signpost

10 hours ago

Big and Little Dippers easy on June evenings

2 days ago

Tonight

Southern Cross: A southern sky signpost

Today's Image

Vesturhorn reflection

Vesturhorn reflection

We're Social all the time